After Secretary of Bourbon Pete Hegseth's second Signal chat scandal that included his wife and brother while discussing war plans, the Pentagon is in a ‘full-blown meltdown.’ That's what you get when you prop up wholly unqualified Fox News personalities to run powerful departments. Three Republicans voted with every Democrat to stop Hegseth from becoming a Temu version of Secretary of Defense.

Pete blamed the media and lashed out at the people he hired and the press.

“What a big surprise that a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax,” Hegseth said.

“This is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations,” Hegseth continued. “Not going to work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war-fighters. And anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees on old news doesn’t matter. So I’m happy to be here at the Easter Egg Roll with my dad and my kids.”

Were his father and children in the Signal chat as well? The White House isn't concerned.

“The president stands strongly behind Secretary Hegseth, who is doing a phenomenal job leading the Pentagon,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday. “And this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against you and working against the monumental change that you are trying to implement.”

Handsome old Joe Biden didn't have these problems because he appointed experienced, qualified people to his cabinet. And Kamala Harris wouldn't have hired an inexperienced dipshit like Hegseth.