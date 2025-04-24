Signalgate Just Dropped Its Third Episode

Pete Hegseth just dropped a new episode of Signalgate! If you need to catch up, here is episode one where Hegseth shared classified war plans on an unencrypted messaging app with government officials and a reporter from The Atlantic and episode two where Hegseth shared the same classified war plans with his brother, wife and personal lawyer.

Well, now we have learned that there is an episode three!!!

The Washington Post is reporting that Pete Hegseth wasn't happy just using Signal on his phone...he actually demanded that IT staff install it on his DESKTOP COMPUTER at the Pentagon in his office, which basically allowed his computer to serve as a "clone" of his unsecure cell phone.

This was his way to get around the ban on personal cellphones and electronic devices in the Pentagon - a staggering breach of security. These policies about devices are in place for this exact reason, but apparently Hegseth thinks he is above the rules - and the law.

Hegseth's spokesman, Sean Parnell, provided a carefully worded response when asked about this, saying that he “has never used and does not currently use Signal on his government computer.”

Notice the usage of the words GOVERNMENT computer. Sure, that makes sense, since two people confirmed that Signal was installed on a SECOND computer in his office, which suggests it was his personal computer.

This man is reckless, unprofessional and a true embarrassment to our country and the Department of Defense. We hold our military to incredibly high standards. Hegseth is not qualified to clean the toilets in the Pentagon, much less lead the entire Defense department.