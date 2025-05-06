SignalGate Expands: Hegseth Had Over A Dozen Signal Chats For Official Business

Pete Hegseth's use of Signal to discuss classified Department of Defense information has reached levels that even I did not expect. After multiple chats were disclosed, including one with his lawyer, wife and brother, where classified war plans were discussed, we found out that he installed a secret wifi in his office to allow him to use Signal on his computer.

Now we are learning that he used Signal way more than previously reported - over a dozen chats that we know about so far. People close to him from the Pentagon say that he "told aides on the encrypted app to inform foreign governments about an unfolding military operation" and "also used the nongovernmental message service to discuss media appearances, foreign travel, his schedule, and other unclassified but sensitive information."

Aides say he set up the chats himself, sending messages from the unsecured line in his Pentagon office and from his personal phone. In new information, it has been discovered that his military aide, Ricky Buria, was given access to Hegseth's phone and was posting information about the Houthi attach in March in the chat group that included Hegseth's wife, brother, and private lawyer.

The acting Pentagon Inspector General Steven Stebbins is investigating Hegseth’s use of Signal after the Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg was added to a signal chat where classified war plans were being discussed in real time right before an attack.

The newly discovered messages included Hegseth's "thoughts on personnel matters, Pentagon programs facing cuts, and details of administration national security debates"

This guy, a drunk, Nazi, FOX News host, is going to get people killed. Plain and simple. But Trump still stands by him.