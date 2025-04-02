But His Email: Waltz Used Gmail For Official Communications

It looks like Signalgate has expanded and now includes Gmailgate. Or Emailgate. Why, you ask? Because it is being reported by the Washington Post that new reporting shows that "members of President Donald Trump’s National Security Council, including White House national security adviser Michael Waltz, have conducted government business over personal Gmail accounts."

GMAIL.

Google Mail.

A nonsecure account that only requires a short password.

Not 2FA. Not an authenticator app. NOTHING. Just a password.

Gmail is even LESS secure than Signal.

The Post reports that a "senior Waltz aide used the commercial email service for highly technical conversations with colleagues at other government agencies involving sensitive military positions and powerful weapons systems relating to an ongoing conflict," and used his Gmail account for these communications.

Officials said that Waltz only had "less sensitive, but potentially exploitable information sent to his Gmail, such as his schedule and other work documents." I mean, adversaries would love to know the schedule of the head of NSA. You know, if they wanted to harm him or intercept his calls or honeytrap him.

Just a reminder that the thing that SANK Hillary Clinton's campaign was the constant reminder (and lies) about her using an insecure server and sending classified docs over email (which she did not).

In this case, IT IS ACTUALLY TRUE.

In addition to the Houthi Chat Group over Signal, reports also came out that Waltz

"created and hosted other Signal chats with Cabinet members on sensitive topics, including on Somalia and Russia’s war in Ukraine, said a senior administration official."

Oh, more usage of Signal for classified discussions about national security matters. Perfect.

What is next? Passing notes in Starbucks? Conversations on speakerphone while walking around Whole Foods? I mean, how much worse can it get? Wait, don't answer that.