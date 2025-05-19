Oh, Look! Giant Dictator's Portrait Hanging On Official Building

Ali Velshi reminds us that El Cheatolini is not a king.
By Susie MadrakMay 19, 2025

Ali Velshi this weekend warned of authoritarian encroachment in America, spotlighting a giant banner of Trump’s official portrait that was recently hung on a federal building. Via HuffPost:

Velshi argued that the oversized image of Trump now hanging on the Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., is straight from the strongman playbook and similar to the grandiose imagery used by authoritarian leaders worldwide.

The tribute to Trump is “far from the norm” in the U.S. and just one of the norms Trump has broken since returning to the White House, Velshi continued, referencing the fawning over Trump in Cabinet meetings and more.

“It may not matter to you,” Velshi acknowledged, “But all of these changes can seem small and petty, but it’s the erosion of democratic norms. It’s softening people up for potentially more immoral and authoritarian behavior.”

“If he can put up a giant poster of himself, then why not put up more until Trump becomes omnipresent?” he asked. “Until you’re reminded everywhere you go that old Big Donald is watching you.”

None of these are real, but you gotta love it:

HONEST ABE REACHES OUT 😂

Next to Trump's 50-foot banner at the Department of Agriculture, 3 more banners appeared, connecting a banner of Abraham Lincoln to Trump's

Jan Kirsch, M.D., M.P.H. (@drjanicekirsch.bsky.social) 2025-05-16T08:58:32.598Z

https://bsky.app/profile/eugenebluegrass.bsky.social/post/3lphsxp2v5c23

Aww look Donald Trump hung a banner of his best friend next to him at the Dept of Agriculture that’s so sweet (Credit: Paulley Ticks)

Bill Caine (@billcaineusa.bsky.social) 2025-05-18T08:26:56.425Z

