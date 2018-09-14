Oh Look It's A Trump Official Shaming Students About Debt

Eiron, The Goddess of Irony, Laughed So Hard She Farted.

Acting Director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Mick ‘Pay-to-Play’ Mulvaney says that people who are not paying down their student debt are destroying the moral fabric of society, which is pretty rich coming from the dude working for the moral examplar, Comrade Stupid:

Mulvaney, also President Donald Trump’s budget chief, told CNBC there appears to be a “disconnect” among many college students when it comes to the “making of a loan” and “repaying of a loan.”

And he wasn’t talking about Comrade Stupid. But I digress.

“I think people don’t pay as much attention about paying the loan back,” Mulvaney told CNBC’s Andrew Ross Sorkin on “Squawk Box.” “That worries me from a financial standpoint and a moral standpoint.”

The morality of working for Trump seems to have escaped him. Meanwhile, Eiron the Goddess of Irony, is giggling and lifting a cheek:

“If we teach an entire generation of people that the first major loan they take out, they don’t have to pay back, I’m worried about the long-term impact of that,” added Mulvaney, formerly a congressman from South Carolina who was a member of the hard-line conservative Freedom Caucus.

And one wonders about all the debts that his boss, the self-proclaimed King of Debt, has, you know, welshed on. The lesson here is that the little people exist in a state of moral turpitude while their betters are shrewd businessmen (and yes, I do mean men).

Mulvaney, the Patron Saint of payday lenders, car salesmen, and loan sharks, has been actively undermining the CFPB since his “acting” appointment began.

