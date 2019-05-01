Former Deficit Hawk Mulvaney Says Soaring U.S. Debt Isn’t ‘Holding Us Back’

Appearing with Maria Bartiromo of Fox Business News at the Milken Institute, the acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney did his version of "deficits don't matter" to assure us that Trump's economic policies are working. Which is kind of funny, because for eight straight years he was singing an entirely different tune when Barack Obama was in office. Back then, the deficit (inherited from the Bush economic calamity and exacerbated by idiotic tax cuts earlier) was all that mattered to Mulvaney.

Putz.

Joe Scarborough had a good chuckle at Mulvaney's expense this morning, the blatant hypocrisy just too rich not to laugh at.

Source: L.A. Times