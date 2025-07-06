Michio Kaku: Are Teleportation, Time Machines And Force Fields Possible?

After I broke my kneecap in a car accident 2023, I began listening to audiobooks on theoretical physics while rehabbing. The fascinating journey led me from trying to understand Einstein's famous E = mc² equation to now listening to Michio Kaku explain how the impossible of today might be the possible in the future.

A co-founder of String theory, in this video Kaku "delivers a glimpse of where science will take us in the next hundred years, as warp drives, teleportation, inter-dimensional wormholes, and even time travel converge with our scientific understanding of physical reality."

I love this stuff.

Open thread and beam me down, Scotty!