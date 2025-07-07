Chris Christie Claims 'People Don't Feel Climate Change' After Floods Hit Texas

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued that "people don't feel" climate change after historic flooding left more than 50 people dead in Texas.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told Christie that Republicans only made short-term gains by killing climate change initiatives with President Donald Trump's recent spending bill.

"If you define winning by short-changing the American people in terms of pollution and climate change, it's not winning in the long term," she explained.

"The one place where I'll disagree with Donna is, look, on the energy front, the fact of the matter is that people don't feel, despite some other indications, the climate change issue in the way that Democrats would like them to," Christie replied. "Now, Donna, I'm not saying there's not evidence of it, but I'm saying they don't feel it."

"You don't feel it?" Brazile gasped. "I feel it every day. I feel it, whether I'm walking in the streets or I feel it when I watch the news. You feel it."

"And all these extreme weather events all across America," she added. "We're going to see more Katrinas as you've seen over the last 10 years. You were a governor during Sandy. You know that these weather events are getting worse."

Christie, however, was not persuaded.

"I'll never believe that Sandy was created by climate change," he snapped.