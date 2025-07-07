Chris Christie Claims 'People Don't Feel Climate Change' After Floods Hit Texas

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued that "people don't feel" climate change after historic flooding left more than 50 people dead in Texas.
By David EdwardsJuly 7, 2025

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) argued that "people don't feel" climate change after historic flooding left more than 50 people dead in Texas.

During a Sunday panel discussion on ABC, Democratic strategist Donna Brazile told Christie that Republicans only made short-term gains by killing climate change initiatives with President Donald Trump's recent spending bill.

"If you define winning by short-changing the American people in terms of pollution and climate change, it's not winning in the long term," she explained.

"The one place where I'll disagree with Donna is, look, on the energy front, the fact of the matter is that people don't feel, despite some other indications, the climate change issue in the way that Democrats would like them to," Christie replied. "Now, Donna, I'm not saying there's not evidence of it, but I'm saying they don't feel it."

"You don't feel it?" Brazile gasped. "I feel it every day. I feel it, whether I'm walking in the streets or I feel it when I watch the news. You feel it."

"And all these extreme weather events all across America," she added. "We're going to see more Katrinas as you've seen over the last 10 years. You were a governor during Sandy. You know that these weather events are getting worse."

Christie, however, was not persuaded.

"I'll never believe that Sandy was created by climate change," he snapped.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon