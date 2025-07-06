'Not The Day': GOP Senator Warns Dems Complaining About Cuts To Weather Agencies

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) lashed out at Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) after he noted that cuts to agencies like the National Weather Service could leave communities unprepared for catastrophic events.

In a Sunday morning interview, Castro reflected on recent flooding in Texas that left more than 70 people dead.

"When you have flash flooding, you know there's a risk that you won't have the personnel to make that, do that analysis, do the predictions, and in the best way, and it could lead to tragedy," the Democratic lawmaker told CNN. "So I don't want to sit here and say conclusively that that was the case, but I do think that it should be investigated, and having, you know, not having enough personnel is never helpful."

Blackburn responded to Castro in a Sunday afternoon appearance on Fox News.

"Those are issues that will be addressed by DHS and NOAA and other components as they move forward," Blackburn insisted. "Now is not the day for that type of conversation."

"I would encourage the congressman to be wrapping his arms and his heart and his prayers around these families and to stand with them at this point," she added.