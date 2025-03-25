Brit Hume Mocks Hegseth: Trump Admin Already Verified Leak

Brit Hume is one of the few Fox News talking heads NOT AMUSED by this horrific security breach.
By John AmatoMarch 25, 2025

Fox News's Britt Hume tore into Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth for lying to the media and attacking Atlantic editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg for reporting on the leaked war plans even after the administration confirmed the authenticity of what he reported.

After Goldberg wrote about his inclusion in top secret war plans on Signal, Hegseth screamed about hoaxes and then attacked the credibility of Goldberg.

HEGSETH: You're talking about a deceitful and highly discredited so-called journalist who's made a profession of peddling hoaxes time and time again to include the, I don't know, the hoaxes of Russia, Russia, Russia, or the fine people on both sides hoax or suckers and losers hoax. So this is the guy that peddles in garbage. This is what he does. I would love to comment on the Houthi campaign because of the skill and courage of our troops.

Lying liars gotta lie.

Earlier in the day, Brit Hume vilified the leak and these clowns by taking heart that the call included an America loving American.

HUME: And this, of course, is you know, details of war plans. This is what we're talking about here about a military operation or about as sensitive as things get.

So this was this was this was a major leak. Fortunately, it was linked to an American citizen. And while he might be considered an enemy of the administration in some quarters, he's really not an enemy of the United States. And he did not disclose anything very sensitive.

Lying is second nature to Hegseth and most of Trump's cabinet choices.
Hume, then after seeing Hegseth lie with such veracity called him out on Xitter soon afterwards.

Oh, for God's sake. Indeed.

What a fucking clown show.

