White House Can't Find Anyone Willing To Work With Pete Hegseth

It is not a shock that Trump's unqualified SecDef is not bringing "the best and the brightest" into the fold.
By John AmatoJune 9, 2025

NBC News reports that, according to four current and former administration officials, at least three people have turned down jobs working for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth.

This comes as no surprise, as Hegseth's first few months in the job have been a disaster. Hegseth has come under fire for leaking sensitive data and attack plans on unsecured text chains and then unceremoniously removing his Chief of Staff and other senior aides for supposedly leaking classified information to the press. Hegseth has also restricted reporters' access within the Pentagon using the same rationale.

But in April, security escorted Caldwell and Selnick, as well as Colin Carroll, the chief of staff to Deputy Defense Secretary Stephen Feinberg, out of the Pentagon in connection with an investigation into allegations of a leak of sensitive information. 

In a joint statement, the three men called the way they were treated “unconscionable” and argued that they were not given any information about the investigation, any leak allegations against them, or any evidence that had been found.

JD Vance and Susan Wiles are said to be active in finding replacements, but hiring people qualified to run the entire military complex is hard, since Hegseth has no clue.

