Locals Revolt Against Planned Georgia ICE Detention Center

A federal lawsuit brought by a small town in Georgia that's opposing the Trump administration’s plans to turn a warehouse into one of the largest immigration detention centers in the US has the potential to create a wide impact as it uses novel legal arguments, the Guardian reported.

The town of Social Circle’s complaint goes further than other recently filed lawsuits around the same issues, which assert that the US federal government has not carried out environmental impact assessments for proposed detention centers, as required by the National Environmental Policy Act (Nepa).

Their lawsuit goes on to allege that the Homeland Security department and ICE have also violated the federal Administrative Procedures Act (APA) – which “requires reasoned decision-making by federal agencies, including consideration of adversely affected interests and any reasonable alternatives”, according to the complaint.

Additionally, the complaint asserts that locating what ICE has called “megacenters” in the small town of about 5,000 residents would violate Georgia’s “public nuisance” law – meaning it would “harm their health, safety, and wellbeing”.

An industrial property in the small city of Social Circle, Georgia, is being developed into a massive ICE detention center, expected to hold up to 10,000 detainees. That would make it the country’s largest immigration detention facility, by far. Now the city is suing. — KFF Health News (@kffhealthnews.org) 2026-05-29T13:46:02.213436155Z

We’re taxpayers soaked in the deals? The small town of Social Circle, Georgia, says ICE paid 5 times the assessed value of a giant warehouse there. If it sold, will taxpayers get the money back? www.nbcnews.com/politics/imm... — Lois Norder (@gainvestigate.bsky.social) 2026-05-31T00:35:31.260Z