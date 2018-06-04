Sen. Jeff Merkley Denied Entry To Secret ICE Child Detention Center
Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley attempted to visit an immigration detention center in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday. He was prevented from entering, as shown in this disturbing video:
Here is what he said, prior to the video:
"I’m going to try to enter a facility in Brownsville, TX run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. I am told that this former Walmart may currently be housing hundreds of refugee children who have been separated from their parents."
As you can see, the doors are locked and the windows are completely blacked out. WHY ARE THE WINDOWS BLACKED OUT?
What is going on that they don't want us to see? What horrific conditions are these children being subjected to? Abuse? Crying? Assault? Shackling? Dog cages? We simply do not know.
The detention center decided the best course of action when being visited by a Senator was to...wait for it...call the police.
Other Congressmen applauded him:
So what are they hiding? What will Congress do? This is a serious problem and until we get answers, we must all keep the pressure up. This cannot continue. We must know where these children are, ensure they are being kept safe, protect them at all costs. No child is illegal.
