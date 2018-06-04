Sen. Jeff Merkley Denied Entry To Secret ICE Child Detention Center

Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley attempted to visit an immigration detention center in Brownsville, Texas on Sunday. He was prevented from entering, as shown in this disturbing video:

Here is what he said, prior to the video:

"I’m going to try to enter a facility in Brownsville, TX run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. I am told that this former Walmart may currently be housing hundreds of refugee children who have been separated from their parents."

As you can see, the doors are locked and the windows are completely blacked out. WHY ARE THE WINDOWS BLACKED OUT?

.@SenJeffMerkley is outside the facility, unable to get inside or get anyone to let him inside. He’s answering press questions in the meantime. The doors behind him, very clearly blacked-out (and locked) sliding doors. pic.twitter.com/UhQCexbCZR — Gabe #DreamActNow Ortíz (@TUSK81) June 4, 2018

What is going on that they don't want us to see? What horrific conditions are these children being subjected to? Abuse? Crying? Assault? Shackling? Dog cages? We simply do not know.

The detention center decided the best course of action when being visited by a Senator was to...wait for it...call the police.

I was barred entry. Asked repeatedly to speak to a supervisor—he finally came out and said he can’t tell us anything. Police were called on us.



Children should never be ripped from their families & held in secretive detention centers. RT if you agree this is WRONG. pic.twitter.com/GVCuXNjR8d — Senator Jeff Merkley (@SenJeffMerkley) June 4, 2018

The Brownsville TX detention center was kind enough to give us this number: 202-401-9215 to call for a statement re: why @SenJeffMerkley cannot enter the building and see the children. https://t.co/Dp9MRZ7FmN pic.twitter.com/UmtcpVjNnb — MoveOn (@MoveOn) June 4, 2018

Extraordinary video of @SenJeffMerkley trying to enter an immigration detention center in Brownsville, TX where children who have been separated from their families are reportedly being held ---> https://t.co/F8YWZPVegD #FamiliesBelongTogether #KeepFamiliesTogether pic.twitter.com/FmNSac5dGg — CREDO Mobile (@CREDOMobile) June 4, 2018

Other Congressmen applauded him:

Thanks @SenJeffMerkley for taking action to protect children separated from their parents. What’s going on in these private detention centers that even a US Senator is barred from entering? https://t.co/2vV45yBnyA — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 4, 2018

This is outrageous. Sec. Nielsen owes us answers. My team was also barred from touring a migrant processing facility where families are being separated.



When the elected representatives of the people can't observe how our government is operating, we're in an upside down world. https://t.co/82K1y2dRUm — Senator Bob Menendez (@SenatorMenendez) June 4, 2018

Family separation is un-American, and the lack of transparency surrounding these detention centers is indefensible.



The American people have a right to know what's happening to these children. We can't stand for this, it's not who we should be. #FamiliesBelongTogether https://t.co/s4Pyqy5sD3 — Anthony G. Brown (@RepAnthonyBrown) June 4, 2018

So what are they hiding? What will Congress do? This is a serious problem and until we get answers, we must all keep the pressure up. This cannot continue. We must know where these children are, ensure they are being kept safe, protect them at all costs. No child is illegal.