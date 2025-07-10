10 Charged In 'Class War' Shooting Ambush On Texas Detention Center

Ten people are charged with attempted murder after attackers in black military-style clothing (you know, like ICE?) opened fire outside a Texas immigration detention center in a “planned ambush” that left one police officer wounded, a prosecutor said.

Sounds to me like they were just exercising their God-given 2nd Amendment right to rise up against Gubmint Tyranny, but what do I know? Via the Associated Press:

The officer was shot in the neck on Friday, the night of the Fourth of July, after reporting to the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. He was treated at a hospital and released, the Johnson County Sheriff’s office said.

[...] Initially, the attackers set off fireworks, and damaged cars and a guard structure by spray-painting “traitor” and ”ICE pig” on them. The attack “seemed to be designed” to draw U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel outside the facility, “and it worked,” Nancy Larson, acting U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Texas, said at a Monday night news conference in Fort Worth.

Two unarmed corrections officers spoke to the group in the detention center’s parking lot as someone standing in nearby woods appeared to signal with a flashlight, according to a criminal complaint. Then the Alvarado police officer arrived and someone in the woods opened fire, Larson said.

“Another assailant, who was across the street, nowhere near the corrections officers, shot 20 to 30 rounds at these unarmed corrections officers,” she said. “There was an AR-style rifle found at the scene” that was jammed, she said. A flag saying “Resist fascism, fight oligarchy,” and flyers with words such as “Fight ICE terror with class war” also were recovered near the center.

The group fled. Sheriff’s deputies stopped seven people about 300 yards (275 meters) from where the officer was shot.