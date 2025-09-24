Three Detainees Shot In Gun Attack On Dallas ICE Facility - UPDATED

Sure are a lot of guns floating around in Texas.
By Susie MadrakSeptember 24, 2025

At least three people were shot at an ICE facility in Dallas this morning, according to two law enforcement officials. Via CNN:

A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X.

“Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem’s post read. The motive in the shooting is unknown, she said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said on CNN earlier Wednesday three people were shot, all of whom were taken to a hospital. He did not specify who the three people were.

Today's attack was at least the third instance of an ICE or Customs and Border Protection facility being targeted by gunfire in Texas this year.

Gunfire? Texas? Hmm...

UPDATE: Detainees, not law enforcement, were shot. And apparently JD Vance thought live tweeting it would be a good idea because there's no better thing for a "public servant" to do.

UPDATE 2: NBC News reports that 2 detainees are dead, 1 wounded.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon