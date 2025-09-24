Three Detainees Shot In Gun Attack On Dallas ICE Facility - UPDATED

At least three people were shot at an ICE facility in Dallas this morning, according to two law enforcement officials. Via CNN:

A suspect is dead from a self-inflicted gun shot wound, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said on X. “Details are still emerging but we can confirm there were multiple injuries and fatalities,” Noem’s post read. The motive in the shooting is unknown, she said.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said on CNN earlier Wednesday three people were shot, all of whom were taken to a hospital. He did not specify who the three people were.

Today's attack was at least the third instance of an ICE or Customs and Border Protection facility being targeted by gunfire in Texas this year.

UPDATE: Detainees, not law enforcement, were shot. And apparently JD Vance thought live tweeting it would be a good idea because there's no better thing for a "public servant" to do.

The Vice President is live tweeting a mass shooting to try to score political points and he's got it totally wrong.



The people who were killed were detainees, not law enforcement. Irresponsible and sick. https://t.co/vvyZBEKmgQ — Tim Miller (@Timodc) September 24, 2025

UPDATE 2: NBC News reports that 2 detainees are dead, 1 wounded.