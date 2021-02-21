Mass Shooting At Louisiana Gun Shop Leaves Three Dead And Two Wounded

Three people were killed and two people were wounded after a mass shooting at a Louisiana gun shop on Saturday. The incident happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metarie, near New Orleans, and reportedly began after a clerk asked a customer to not walk around with an unholstered and loaded gun until he was in the store's gun range area.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said:

“It appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals. The suspect is one of the deceased on scene.”

After the suspect fired at the clerk, two other customers began shooting as well.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told the press:

"We had one initial shooter here at the scene who hit two victims inside the location, both of them have been identified as deceased at this location."

wHeRe WeRE tHE GooD gUyz wITh ThE gUnZ?

Now there are multiple dead, and several injured.



Eagerly awaiting the ammosexuals to regale us with their excuse as to why multiple good people with guns at the gun shop/range couldn't seem to stop a mass shooting at a gun shop/range 🤔



Don't worry, I'll wait. https://t.co/KfGdTeOp9k — Jax Is Not Amused (@LadyJayPersists) February 20, 2021

All the guns in the world and 3 people still end up dead. Maybe the problem IS the guns.