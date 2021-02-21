Misc
Mass Shooting At Louisiana Gun Shop Leaves Three Dead And Two Wounded

The shooting was set off when a customer was told by a clerk to holster his loaded gun while walking through the store.
By Red Painter
Three people were killed and two people were wounded after a mass shooting at a Louisiana gun shop on Saturday. The incident happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metarie, near New Orleans, and reportedly began after a clerk asked a customer to not walk around with an unholstered and loaded gun until he was in the store's gun range area.

A sheriff's office spokesperson said:

“It appears a suspect shot two victims inside the location, then was engaged and shot outside the location by multiple other individuals. The suspect is one of the deceased on scene.”

After the suspect fired at the clerk, two other customers began shooting as well.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told the press:

"We had one initial shooter here at the scene who hit two victims inside the location, both of them have been identified as deceased at this location."

wHeRe WeRE tHE GooD gUyz wITh ThE gUnZ?

All the guns in the world and 3 people still end up dead. Maybe the problem IS the guns.

