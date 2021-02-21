Mass Shooting At Louisiana Gun Shop Leaves Three Dead And Two Wounded

Three people were killed and two people were wounded after a mass shooting at a Louisiana gun shop on Saturday. The incident happened at the Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metarie, near New Orleans, and reportedly began after a clerk asked a customer to not walk around with an unholstered and loaded gun until he was in the store's gun range area.
A sheriff's office spokesperson said:
After the suspect fired at the clerk, two other customers began shooting as well.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto told the press:
wHeRe WeRE tHE GooD gUyz wITh ThE gUnZ?
All the guns in the world and 3 people still end up dead. Maybe the problem IS the guns.