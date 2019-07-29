Two Of The Three Gilroy Victims Were Children

The small town of Gilroy, CA suffered one of the latest mass shootings, reflecting our country's national shameful refusal to enact meaningful gun control. Note the language: "one of the latest" because over the weekend there was also a mass shooting in Chippewa County, PA and Brooklyn, NY. Don't worry about the Orthodox Jewish man shot outside his synagogue in Miami yesterday. That's only a hate crime, not a mass shooting. (Do I have to explicitly state that the last sentence was written with sarcasm, disgust, and dismay?)
Back to Gilroy, a group gathered to address the press with the latest information they had on the deaths, injuries, and updates on the investigation. We heard from Gilroy's mayor, the police chief, and the FBI officer assisting local law enforcement. Police chief Scott Smithee spoke with pride of his officers, and appreciation for the way they managed to eliminate the threat from the shooter within a minute, despite the fact they were out-gunned. The 19-year-old shooter had purchased the gun legally in Nevada just a few weeks ago.
His went on to convey the worst of the information. Two of the three fatalities were children, a 6-year-old boy, and a 13-year-old girl. The third victim was barely emergent from childhood, a young man in his twenties. At least 15 injured. Chief Smithee reluctantly confirmed the name of the shooter, who was killed by police, and that they're investigating a second suspect.
Legally. A 19-year-old purchased an ak-47 legally, then killed children with it.
God Bless America.
You can watch the entire press conference here: