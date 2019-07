This happened yesterday at a food festival in Gilroy, California:

Here's the latest in California festival shooting:

-At least 4 dead, 15 wounded

-Among the #gilroyshooting victims include 6-year-old boy

-Gilroy police quickly shot and killed the gunman

-Manhunt on for possible accomplicehttps://t.co/B5LBdcHsbv pic.twitter.com/bfvTd0hD89 — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 29, 2019

Stephen Romero, 6, was killed during the shooting at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California, Gilroy City Councilmember Fred Tovar tells CNN. pic.twitter.com/t7E3bd4k4F — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) July 29, 2019

Alberto Romero outside of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center, who just lost his 6 year old son, Steven, at a shooting in Gilroy Garlic Festival on Sunday. "I couldn't believe what was happening, that what she said was a lie, maybe I was dreaming." (via @jcfphotog) #gilroyshooting pic.twitter.com/bpQwIaNXGi — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) July 29, 2019

Police in Gilroy, California, are searching right now for a possible second suspect in a deadly mass shooting. Videos from the scene show chaos and confusion after gunshots at the popular Gilroy Garlic Festival last night. Police shot and killed a gunman dressed in camouflage. pic.twitter.com/tsLw2C5Ebe — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) July 29, 2019

And this happened in Southwest Philadelphia -- around the corner where my cousins used to live, and also right near a Father's Day slaughter took place last year:

There was a mass shooting in Philadelphia tonight. https://t.co/vbUsDXXxSD — Abraham Gutman🔥 (@abgutman) July 29, 2019

VIDEO: Philadelphia Police Commissioner speaking on tonight’s violent shooting. Says the group was outside filming a rap music video before the shooting occurred. @6abc pic.twitter.com/liite9HjhI — George Solis (@GeorgeSolis) July 29, 2019

This happened at a community festival in Brooklyn:

Police don't have any suspects in a shooting at a large, outdoor Brooklyn community event that left 1 man dead and 11 people wounded, NYPD commissioner says. https://t.co/TH8gN4kEmL — AP Eastern US (@APEastRegion) July 28, 2019

This happened in Miami:

BREAKING: A gunman began shooting outside a Florida synagogue on Sunday evening. One person was wounded.



The shooter attacked from a moving vehicle and took off. https://t.co/wU6R42HoPT — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 29, 2019

