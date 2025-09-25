Trump Admin Says It's Attack On ICE Agents, But Only Detainees Died

FBI Director Kash Patel and the Trump Administration are claiming the shooting of three ICE detainees in a Texas ICE facility was the work of anti-ICE extremists. They point to inscriptions on shell casings left behind.

This morning, just before 7am local time, an individual fired multiple rounds at a Dallas, Texas, ICE facility, killing one and wounding several others before taking his own life. FBI, DHS, ATF are on the ground with Dallas PD and state authorities.



While the investigation is… pic.twitter.com/SMOyxiKLqA — FBI Director Kash Patel (@FBIDirectorKash) September 24, 2025

Why is Kash Patel releasing early evidence in an ongoing criminal investigation on Twitter? Does he care whether the investigation is thorough? Or is he just FBI Director for show?

oni.xxkayxx If Kash Patel can release photos of “evidence” in an open and active investigation, he can definitely release the Epstein files. — LaVonne Bray (@lavonnebray.bsky.social) 2025-09-25T15:57:02.894Z

And more important questions remain about this particular incident:

If these were indeed anti-ICE extremists, then why were only migrants detained, shot, and killed and wounded?

If the shooter was this accurate, and his targets were ICE agents, why weren't they attacked?

FOX 32:

In a statement, Patel said the attack was part of a pattern of violence. "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off," he said. "We are only miles from Prairieland, Texas, where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers," Patel said. "It has to end and the FBI and our partners will lead these investigative efforts to see to it that those who target our law enforcement are pursued and brought to the fullest extent of justice."

This appears to this political observer to be a new trick for right-wing extremists to take the blame off of themselves and put it on the left since Trump and his congressional and media minions have upped the hatred against the left and his political rivals and critics.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said this on Fox News.

One of these detainees was tragically killed, and two others are in critical condition. So we do pray for those victims today. And we pray for our law enforcement. Lawrence, as you just mentioned, our law enforcement is facing a 1,000 percent increase in assaults against them. And while this is an open investigation, we are still very much looking at motive. We saw those shell casings with the anti-ICE messages, and we saw the monstrous actions of this individual targeting our ICE law enforcement. This has to stop. The political violence in this country must come to an end before there's further bloodshed.