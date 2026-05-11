Pete Hegseth Attacks Mark Kelly For Quoting Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has asked the Pentagon to examine statements by Democratic Senator Mark Kelly about weapons stockpiles. Hegseth claimed Kelly had publicly disclosed details from what he described as a confidential Pentagon briefing, and questioned on the Bad App whether the senator had once again broken his oath. Instead, Hegseth delivered an incredible self-own because Kelly had actually quoted Hegseth, and it's on video from a public hearing, not a "confidential Pentagon briefing."

Hegseth responded on the Bad App to Face The Nation's Margaret Brennan after she wrote. "After hearing the Pentagon classified brief on Iran war impact on US weapons stockpiles, Senator Mark Kelly says it is "shocking how deep we have gone into these magazines." He said the Tomahawks, ATACMS, SM-3, THAAD rounds, Patriot rounds, so those interceptor rounds to defend."

Hegseth responded, writing, “Captain” Mark Kelly strikes again. Now he’s blabbing on TV (falsely & dumbly) about a *CLASSIFIED* Pentagon briefing he received. Did he violate his oath…again? @DeptofWar legal counsel will review."

Sounds scary! And the quotes around "Captain" weren't necessary from the former Fox News personality since Kelly is a retired Navy captain.

So Kelly gave him a reminder. "We had this conversation in a public hearing a week ago and you said it would take “years” to replenish some of these stockpiles," he wrote, adding a video clip of the public hearing featuring Hegseth. "That’s not classified, it’s a quote from you. This war is coming at a serious cost, and you and the president still haven’t explained to the American people what the goal is."

Ouchies! Maybe Hegseth is a little tired today after doing 100 pushups in front of his mirror with this hair slicked back, of course, and while screaming, "I am an alpha male!"