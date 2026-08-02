Bernie Moreno FINALLY Defends Daughter, Max Miller Denies Abuse

Sen. Bernie Moreno finally made a statement about Rep. Max Miller, his daughter's ex-husband. Miller has been accused of violently abusing Moreno's daughter and two-year-old granddaughter. Moreno tweeted:
" As a father and husband, I can tell you the last two years have been pure hell for my wife Bridget, our daughter Emily, me, and our entire family in the aftermath of Emily's divorce.
It has been horrific to watch this play out in full public view, all while knowing an innocent two-year-old girl is caught in the middle. Our priority has always been protecting our daughter and our granddaughter. Out of concern for the safety of my family, I hoped to keep this matter private but Max Miller’s increasingly erratic and dangerous behavior has made that impossible.
As he has admitted privately, Max Miller needs serious psychological help. He is a danger to my daughter, and I hold my breath every minute he has custody of my granddaughter.
If there are any basic standards of character required to hold elected office, Max Miller fails them. He should not serve in the House of Representatives. I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake. I believe he should not be free to continue endangering others until he does.
I ran for office because I wanted to make a difference for the country that gave me every opportunity to succeed, and to leave this nation better for my children and grandchildren. That sacrifice has been especially hard on my wife Bridget, whose big heart and steady support have never wavered. I owe it to her, to Emily, and to my granddaughter to speak the truth now."
The Ohio Senator FINALLY found his spine, calling out his POS former son-in-law, GOP Rep. Max Miller. It's about time. Sen. Moreno was roasted on social media and by media pundits for attacking Dr. Fauci in Senate hearings, while staying silent about the horrific abuse allegations against Ohio Rep. Miller, who used to be married to his daughter Emily.
Max Miller Blames the Victim
After Sen. Moreno's statement, Miller took a page from the domestic abuser's handbook by blaming his ex-wife for the allegations against him. In a live stream video released this morning, Miller attempts to explain his actions. Watch the video above. In my opinion, Miller's video is a textbook example of how an abuser blames his victim:
Courthouse News reporter Benjamin S. Weiss tweeted:
" Rep. Max Miller, as he denies accusations of domestic abuse and child abuse, claims his ex-wife (and daughter of Sen. Bernie Moreno) has 'struggled with significant mental health challenges.'
“This is medically diagnosed … I do believe those struggles have contributed to allegations which I firmly dispute that is a painful reality for everyone involved.”
Court Documents About Miller's Abuse
The New York Times reported on the court documents detailing how Ohio congressman Rep. Miller violently attacked his now ex-wife Emily and their two-year-old daughter:
" Miller scalded her [Emily's] chest and stomach by throwing hot water from a skillet at her body; held a gun to her head; pushed her against a wall and hit her head; and fractured their daughter’s collarbone and bruised her shoulder.
According to court documents, their daughter at one point told Ms. Moreno, 'Daddy kill you.'"
Out of curiosity, I wonder how Miller explains how the broken collarbone was his daughter's fault. Does Rep. Miller claim that his toddler is 'mentally ill' like his daughter?
Miller belongs in jail, not in the United States Congress. Why is this even a discussion?