Max Miller Goes On Jake Tapper’s Show, Looks Even Worse

Jake Tapper is one of the worst "journalists" on the planet. Tapper proved it again by giving Rep. Max Miller a chance to spew lies on CNN. Court documents outline that the Ohio congressman inflicted horrific abuse on his ex-wife and two-year-old daughter, so naturally Tapper is allowing Miller on his show.

According to CBS News, legal documents and police reports show that the Ohio congressman abused his ex-wife Emily Moreno by putting a gun to her head and throwing boiling water at her. The sitting congressman also fractured his daughter's collarbone.

Tapper has used his CNN platform to destroy the legacy of former President Joe Biden, so I was not surprised that the CNN "journalist" gave Miller a forum to lie about his ex-wife.

Rep. Miller Appears to Be A Textbook Abuser

On August 2, Max Miller live-streamed a video, which showed the Ohio congressman using classic domestic abuser tactics. On the video, Miller did his case more harm than good, as he claimed that his ex-wife had a history of mental health issues.

Wondering why a man who fractured his toddler's collarbone has any visitation rights? Take a seat because more news about Miller dropped today. Court documents were filed earlier today that accused Miller of sharing a photo of his toddler's genitals. What in the fresh hell?

Miller is Accused of Abuse by Multiple Women

The Ohio congressman has been accused of abuse by multiple women, not just his ex-wife.

When Miller appeared on CNN today, Tapper actually found a little bit of his spine. Yahoo News published the transcript of the Biden-bashing journalist's interview with the wife-bashing congressman:

TAPPER: There are now three women, three women who have accused you of violent behavior. Politico published an article in 2021 that said you when you were in high school, you "pushed a girl out of the dorm of his room and she fell down some stairs after he became enraged when she resisted his attempts to touch her, according to three people who were there and many more who heard about the incident in the aftermath." Now, you deny that. But the woman in question told Mother Jones reporter Abby Vesoulis, just days that it happened and that it was "one of the more traumatic nights of her life." MILLER: Well, I would love for that individual to go on the record because that – TAPPER: Ok, hold, hold on, because I'm not done with the list of women that have accused you of violence! Then there is White House Press Secretary – MILLER: I was 13 years old. TAPPER: Okay, you were young. Then there's former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham, who was your ex-girlfriend. She accused you of being abusive and having a violent streak. She wrote in her book, "I could do nothing right by him. I would wake up every morning shaking with anxiety about his mood that day… I had seen his temper before, and it had scared me." She has recently filed a temporary restraining order against you in a defamation case. And now there are these claims from your ex-wife, Emily Moreno. And I guess the question is, are all three of these women who don't know each other, are all three of them lying? MILLER: Yes, it's very easy. And I can tell you why. Every single time, and people have asked me, "What are you gonna do? Are you gonna drop out of this race? Are you gonna resign? Are you gonna get out before the deadline?" And my answer to you, Jake, is no. And I can tell you why. In 2016, when President Donald J. Trump faced the most extreme allegations in the world that hit him day after day after day, and people in the media very much like yourself and others said that he would have no shot at winning, that he should not be the president of the United States. But guess what? He stayed in, and he was resilient.

Trump: Max Miller's Re-Election Odds Aren't Good

It looks like Miller is trying to copy Donald Trump. Totally cool. But it turns out even Trump has given up on the GOP congressman.

The New York Times reports that even Donald Trump believes Miller's abusive behavior will make it tough for him to win re-election.



Hey Max? When Trump tells you to get out of a political campaign, maybe it's time to step down.