Max Miller: Trump Faced Dozens Of 'Allegations' And Stayed In — So I’m Staying Too

Rep. Max Miller explained why he’s staying in the race by pointing back to 2015 and 2016. He said the media piled on Donald J. Trump with a flood of accusations — dozens of women, all kinds of wild claims, and serious allegations of criminal behavior.

Despite all that, Trump refused to quit and kept fighting. Miller is essentially saying he’s following the same approach. We're at the point where he'll say it was 'locker room talk' over accusations that he held a gun to his then-wife's head, and scalded her with boiling water. Or his 2-year-old daughter's broken collarbone.

Miller spoke with Newsmax's Rob Finnerty and made the comparison to Trump, an adjudicated rapist.

"There are reports today, and in the interest of time, I won't play the President from the Oval Office, but he was asked about this," Finnerty said. "I know that you worked for him in the first administration. I know he's fond of you. He was at your wedding at Bedminster."

"But there are reports that there are Republicans pressuring President Trump to convince you to drop out of this race," he said. "He's on his way to California tonight, but you essentially have less than 24 hours to make this decision. Is there any way, or do you have any plans, to drop out of this race over the next day?"

"What I find very interesting about these questions is that when we go all the way back to 2015, 2016, and people in the media, and they looked at President Donald J. Trump, and everyone came out with allegations," Miller said. "Dozens of women, dozens of crazy allegations, dozens of nasty criminal misconduct."

"And do you want to know what he did, Rob?" he continued. "He stayed in the fight because Americans see one of the qualities that they respect the most is somebody who is resilient. And can I tell you something?"

"Innocent people don't run from these battles," he said.

"But that was Donald Trump running for President," Finnerty said. "This is a totally different situation. You're not Donald Trump. And if we're talking about 2016, that's the Access Hollywood tape. Those are just words. We're talking about possible physical abuse. They're not the same."

Miller reiterated that he's not stepping down. As for Finnerty saying "those are just words" about the Access Hollywood tape, well, in those words, Donald J. Trump admitted to grabbing women by the pussy without consent.