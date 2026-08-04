Rep. Turner: How Dare You Talk About Max Miller's Abuse Allegations On TV!

Ohio Congressman Mike Turner attacked CBS' Face The Nation for daring to ask him to comment on Ohio Rep. Mike Miller's abuse allegations, whining that the courts should handle it and not a television studio.

He, like every Republican, only offers blistering and damning opinions against Democratic incumbents or those running for office and refuses to comment on his own party's malfeasance.

Rep. Turner gave a nonsensical rationale for why he refuses to comment, even though Rep. Miller is running for re-election.

"This is a court matter, not a television matter," Turner stated.

It sounds like he met with Rep. Jim Jordan, who claimed it was a "family matter," to come up with a different reason he won't comment on Miller's troubles.

Republicans are flopping like a fish out of water trying to remain mute on Rep. Miller's conduct.

BRENNAN: My question is not about his marriage or his personal life, but I'm asking about the politics here and the party. Should there be an ethics probe to look into this? TURNER: Well, Margaret, what you just said when you began this question is that this is a matter of litigation. This is best handled in a courtroom and not in a TV studio. And that type of speculation is better for TMZ than CBS.

In other words, go fuck yourself, Margaret. The FTN host plugged on and brought up past allegations that Rep. Miller abused another woman in 2021.

"So given these two instances, is it at least something Republican leadership should look into?" she asked.

TURNER: Well, again, this is an issue that is currently part of a divorce and part of litigation that's in a courtroom. And the court should be handling this, which is clearly ongoing. And that's where this needs to be, not in a television studio. BRENNAN: So it doesn't matter to you? TURNER: It's not that it doesn't matter to me. This is where the court needs to handle this.

It only matters to Rep. Turner because he understands Rep. Miller needs to resign from office, and that will hurt their midterm election aspirations.

Republicans continue to defend the indefensible.