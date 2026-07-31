Jim Jordan Calls Abuse Allegations Against Colleague A 'Family Matter'

Rep. Jim Jordan stuttered and stammered his way through an interview with CNN's Kasie Hunt when she threw his own hypocritical words back in his face. Jordan made an appearance on this Thursday's The Arena with Kasie Hunt. Initially, he called the abuse allegations against his fellow Ohio Congressman "a family matter" until Hunt laid them all out in gory detail in response.

After Jordan tried to feign ignorance on what the accusations were, Hunt reminded him that they'd been widely reported for some time now, and then played a clip of Jordan criticizing Democrats for just wanting to hang onto power with Graham Platner before asking Jordan how this was any different.

Jordan, of course, just lied in response before Hunt finally let him off the hook and ended the interview.

Here's the full exchange:

HUNT: I also want to ask you about something a little closer to home. There is a colleague of yours in the Ohio delegation, Max Miller, who is facing allegations of abuse from an ex-wife... of the wife and his then-toddler daughter.

Do you think that Max Miller, who denies this abuse, should he resign from Congress in light of the accusations?

JORDAN: Look, this is a family matter. I know Max is a good man. I was up campaigning for him. I hope he wins re-election. He's done a good job as a member of Congress.

And we should all pray for his family. These are difficult times that they're going through. We understand that. These kind of situations always are.

But Max is a good member and a colleague, and hopefully he's going to win re-election. But ultimately, in the end, that's up to the voters in his district. Yeah, we were up helping Max just a few weeks ago at a campaign event up in his district in the northern part of our state.

HUNT: So, I mean, it's just worth noting, I mean, the allegations include that Miller scalded his ex-wife's chest and stomach when he threw hot water at her, that he held a gun to her head, that he pushed her against a wall and hit her in the head, that he fractured their daughter's collarbone and bruised her shoulder, that his two-year-old daughter reportedly told his ex-wife, quote, "daddy will kill you."

I want to play for you what you said when you were asked about Graham Plattner, who faced allegations of abuse.

JORDAN: I'm not...

HUNT: Let's watch what you told Newsmax.

JORDAN: I've not heard all this stuff.

HUNT: Well, was in the New York Times. It was in the New York Times. That's the list of allegations. It's been out there for while. I just want to show you what you told Newsmax when you saw that Graham Platner was facing these accusations. Watch.

JORDAN [video of Newsmax interview]: That's always been the case with Democrats. It's all about maintaining power. They will take any crazy position as long as it furthers their ability to win elections and get power, and frankly, to go against anyone who goes against President Trump.

HUNT: Why does that not apply here to Republicans who want to keep power in the seat?

Well, I don't know the context of the question I was asked about Mr. Platner, but my guess is it was about all the ridiculous positions he's taken and...

HUNT: The banner there says "Platner's ex-girlfriend accuses him of abuse." (crosstalk)

JORDAN: ...the Nazi tattoo and everything else. Yeah, well, I don't know. I didn't answer... I don't know that I answered that question. I think I was dealing with just who he was as a candidate, and the crazy anti-Semitic, anti-Israel, pro-Nazi positions that he has taken, I think is evidenced by the fact that had a Nazi tattoo on his chest.

HUNT: All right. Congressman Jim Jordan, thanks for spending some time with us.

JORDAN: And it wasn't me that kicked him off the ballot. It was the Democrats.