Jim Jordan Claims Ignorance Of OSU Sexual Abuse, But 22 Other Coaches Knew

Rep Jim Jordan has been embroiled in an ugly sex scandal while he was a coach at Ohio State University for a long time now. Many student-athletes publicly stated that Jordan and others knew the team doctor was sexually abusing them and did nothing.

Jordan claimed he had no knowledge of his actions at the time.

The law firm Perkins Coie was brought on to do an independent investigation. Friday, they issued their final report on this sex scandal. They documented 177 sexual assaults over a period of 20 years, from 1978-1998. Luckily for Jordan, they could not find any documented evidence against the members of the OSU coaching staff, but they very clearly stated:

Athletes said they openly discussed Strauss' behavior in front of the coaching staff, and 22 coaches "confirmed to the Investigative Team they were aware of rumors and/or complaints about Strauss, dating back to the late 1970s and extending into the mid-1990s."

Did Jim Jordan never speak to any of the other members of the coaching staff, ever? This was not some tightlipped secret since almost an entire baseball team of coaches were aware of what was happening to the athletes under their care. Strauss was a monster who eventually killed himself.

But in TrumpWorld, aided by the whitewashing of the Mueller report by William Barr, Rep. Jordan claimed he's been totally vindicated.

This is absurd.

Friday's report states investigations "did not identify any contemporaneous documentary evidence that members of the OSU coaching staff, including head coaches or assistant coaches, received or were aware of complaints regarding Strauss sexual misconduct."

How could a coach on the OSU staff not know what was happening to their student-athletes? He'd have to be blind, mute and deaf to his surroundings. He covered it up, plain and simple.

If Congressman Jordan had any decency he would resign immediately but of course, he will not.