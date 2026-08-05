Make no mistake, this win by Abdul El-Sayed represents a big shift for the Democratic Party. Whether they embrace and go where their voters are remains to be seen, but if they want to win the U.S. Senate, they will have to.
Source: NBC
Abdul El-Sayed has won Michigan’s slugfest of a Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, clinching the nomination in a close race over Rep. Haley Stevens and establishing a Midwest beachhead for a progressive left on the march this midterm cycle.
El-Sayed overcame a nearly $65 million onslaught of outside money and an establishment that had rallied around Stevens. Popular Gov. Gretchen Whitmer endorsed Stevens late last month — a move seen as a last-ditch effort to stop a rising El-Sayed.
El-Sayed, a former public health official, goes on to face former Rep. Mike Rogers, who claimed the Republican nomination without opposition Tuesday. Their race in November is expected to be one of the most competitive in the country, and it could determine which party controls the Senate.
Whoever wins will succeed Sen. Gary Peters, a Democrat who decided against seeking a third term and endorsed Stevens in the primary.
A seismic shift for Democrats.
NEW: Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan’s Democratic Senate primary, NBC News projects, clinching the nomination in a close race over Rep. Haley Stevens. https://t.co/2N3UoWzmCw
— NBC News (@NBCNews) August 5, 2026
NBC's Steve Kornacki with the call in the wee hours of the morning.
NBC: Abdul El-Sayed has won the Democratic Primary pic.twitter.com/157cvPw0gn
— Acyn (@Acyn) August 5, 2026
Joy Reid with a much better, more insightful take than you're likely to hear on cable news.
Joy Reid reacts to Steve Kornacki calling the primary for Abdul El-Sayed
"This is the equivalent of Barack Obama winning North Carolina in 2008"
"This is an earthquake that just toppled the 60 million dollar AIPAC queen" pic.twitter.com/O1rZ1x1eSl
— Clipping Wings (@ClippingWings) August 5, 2026
The result was much closer than expected, but given the disparity in money, that's probably understandable.
NBC NEWS CALLS IT FOR EL-SAYED pic.twitter.com/AExNPxFO0I
— umichvoter (@umichvoter) August 5, 2026