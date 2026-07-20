Dem Candidate Turns MAGA Troll Into A Learning Moment

Jake Lang wanted to disrupt a campaign event for Abdul El-Sayed. El-Sayed turned it back on him and made a glorious example of him.

When Lang jumped up and started screaming nonsense, El-Sayed got the crowd to clap him out of the room while chanting "USA."

After Lang was gone, El-Sayed used it to his own advantage:

El-Sayed told the crowd:

The reason I wanted to clap him out to USA is because he doesn't hate me. He doesn't hate AG. He don't even hate you.

You know what he hates? He hates America. He hates the idea of what America was always supposed to be. Of the people, by the people, and for the people. Where it should not matter the color of your skin, should not matter how you pray, should not matter who you love, that you can be fully and 100% America. He hates that America.

He wants America to be small. He wants America to be like him. He wants America to be hateful. He wants America to be a place that does not include.

And every day that we go out there and we knock on those doors, we make an argument about what America actually is an America that is bigger than his hate, an America that is bigger than the small-mindedness that he brings to this, an America that has a bigger heart than the one that he has, an America that is bigger than a Donald Trump who thinks that some people don't get to belong here because of the color of their skin. An America that is bigger than the idea that we all can come together and pray how we choose, or not pray at all.

An America is bigger, that is bigger than Mike Rogers and the corporate corruption that they all take to run these campaigns to pick our pocket. The America they believe in is one where a few people who look a particular way get to siphon off your money to make billions.

That's the America they want. That's the America he represents. That's the America he's so mad he didn't get. And as much as that's an ugly display of the America they want for us, this here is a beautiful display of the America we can yet build.