Ron Johnson Invents New Medical Death Diagnosis

Sen Ron Johnson joined Eric Bolling on his show. The topic du jour was Karen, er, Aaron Rodgers ranting about Dr. Fauci. Bolling started with a quote from Rodgers' rant, and RoJo took the ball and ran with it all the way to Crazy Town:



BOLLING: [Aaron Rodgers] said this, and I'm quoting, when he was asked on the Pat McAfee, uh, show about... a, a question about football. He said, "I'm gonna plead the fifth," Rodgers said, "like that absolute coward, Tony Fauci.

Absolute coward, are you kidding me?" Pretty big statement to make.

ROJO: Well, Aaron Rodgers, in, in, in addition to being the, the, the winning quarterback in the Super Bowl for my Green Bay Packers- ... uh, w- was smart enough not to take that experimental gene therapy, and used ivermectin when he got COVID, apparently. And so, you know, he, he was smart enough to use his own brains, you know, be suspicious of these experts, uh, that totally mishandled the, uh, the pandemic. Uh, so, you know, my hat's off to Aaron Rodgers. I've, I've always appreciated the stance he took. It was courageous within the sports world. Uh, unfortunately, more people didn't follow him, or we wouldn't have had as many athletes falling, you know, unconscious, sometimes dead on the field of play.

The... all the newscasters. I mean, you've seen the, the video reels of this happening in 2021, and what always boggled my mind is the news media, the, uh, just can't figure out what's happening here. Hey, w- w- w- like infant deaths after vaccines, we'll just call it SIDS. You know, we call it SADS, sudden adult death syndrome. Completely idiopathic. We... There's no explanation here. What, what could possibly h- have gone wrong here? Well, what, what, what went wrong is the experimental gene therapy in 2021, all of a sudden, you have people just dropping dead. Um, and we're still- they're still covering it up, by the way.