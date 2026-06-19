Ron Johnson Claims Vaccines Cause SIDS

Sen Ron Johnson appeared on Real America's Voice to spread his anti-vaccine conspiracy theories, which are getting more and more ridiculous:

Well, how we get out of it is we need to return integrity to science, and right now, science does not have integrity. Yeah, we held a hearing on the corruption of scientific publication and research. You've got people attacking anybody who is going to publish a study contrary to the narrative or contrary to the product they might have. So peer review is a joke. You know, publications like Pub Peer, people call it Pub Smear.

We're seeing it time and time again of valid scientific research that's been, you know, just pulled, either retracted or removed. Even worse, I'm looking right now at a study that was removed linking SIDS potentially to vaccines. And it's just a very simple analysis looking at VAERS and saying that about 78% of the SIDS deaths reported on VAERS since the start of VAERS, 2600 VAERS deaths are child deaths, 78% occurred within, I think, 3 weeks, 58% within 3 days.

I mean, I, I, I, I shouldn't even be quoting the stats because I just read it and I'm, I'm not, but it's, there's a strong correlation there, and that study got removed. So don't quote me on the stats because I just literally read them about a half hour ago, so I haven't memorized them properly.