Hannity Trashes Fox News Poll On James Talarico: 'I Don't Believe It For Two Seconds'

On Tuesday's primary night, Sean Hannity vehemently denied the legitimacy of the Fox News poll results showing James Talarico has a three-point lead over the morally bankrupt Ken Paxton.

Former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio, who is a frequent Fox News guest, debated Hannity over progressive values and the excellent record of James Talarico, which caused Hannity to regurgitate truthful data and attack his own network's poll results.

Because of the disaster that is the Trump administration, the only talking points Republicans can come up with are to smear the entire Democratic Party as Communists/Socialists that want to destroy the country.

It's weak sauce.

HANNITY: But they put it in writing, and this is now 250 members around the country that are part of your Democratic Party that hold these hardcore beliefs that you are spinning into other issues. DeBLASIO: In Midwestern states, these folks are winning because they're talking about the economic issues people care about. And they're not beholden to the special interests. They're not beholden to the special interests. They're not beholden to the big donors and the billionaires. That's why they're winning. And that's why they're going to win in the general election, too.

Hannity pitched a fit and then switched to the Texas Senate race.

HANNITY: So you think six-gendered Talarico, who believes God is non-binary, that believes biological men should play women's sports, and believes that biological men should have access to abortion, he's going to win. DeBLASIO: Did you read your own poll today for Talarico's beating Paxton? HANNITY: OK, I don't believe it for two seconds. Not for two seconds.

Hannity brought up the Graham Platner nomination as a diss, even though he dropped out of the race, but forgot to mention how Rep. Max Miller is still running after the much, much worse allegations of wife and child abuse reverberate throughout Washington, DC.

Not to be undone, De Blasio destroyed Hannity's arguments and laid down a truth bomb.

"Talarico is reaching out across the spectrum in Texas, politically in Texas. He's a seminarian: De Blasio said. "He's a guy who talks about faith all the time, but also talks about economic populism.

"Paxton, for God's sakes, is a moral train wreck."

Fox News polling is considered a very credible operation, unlike Trump's favorite polls that he never mentions.

I'm sure those running the Decision Desk are not happy with Hannity's smears.

Keep sticking your head in the sand, Sean.

It looks good on you.