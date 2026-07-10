Telling Children To Share Is Now Communism On Fox

Fox's Charlie Hurt proves that as rotten as Jesse Watters is, he's always got someone just as deplorable waiting to take his place.

As we discussed here, Mallory McMorrow dropped out of the Democratic Senate primary in Michigan on Sunday, narrowing the field to two candidates, one of them being "Abdul El-Sayed, a candidate running from the Bernie Sanders wing of the party who is trying to extend the momentum progressives have seen in recent primaries across the country."

Fox is already on the attack with more red-baiting and fearmongering that sounds just like McCarthyism from the 1950s, with Jesse Watters Primetime guest host Hurt accusing El-Sayed of "indoctrinating" children and being a "commie radical" for heaven forbid, telling children people should share.

HURT: Democrats finally got their pervy Platner off their back, but he's the least of their worries. Ranks of commie radicals worse than the nipple Nazi are mobilizing across the country, positioning for their takeover. This commie doc without a medical license is running for Senate in Michigan, and he's already hard at work indoctrinating your kids. EL-SAYED: My whole name is Abdulrahman Mohamed El-Sayed. CHILD: Are you a doctor? EL-SAYED: Am I a doctor? It depends on who you talk to on the internet. CHILD: Billionaires don’t wanna spend more because they might be greedy and they weren’t raised well. EL-SAYED: I think it’s important that if you have something, that you share. Imagine you guys had a billion cupcakes. Imagine that. Can you imagine a billion cupcakes? Do you think you could eat all billion by yourself? CHILDREN: No. EL-SAYED: It would give you a really bad stomach ache, right?

Which was met by a sneering Hurt who then moved on to their next Democrat on their attack list. Someone needs to tell Hurt that the 1950s called and they want their talking points back.

These clowns might have more luck going after the platform of the DSA if they quit overreaching and making themselves look like idiots. They've decided to follow Dear Leader Trump instead with calling everyone they disagree with and everyone who is even remotely left in the Democratic Party communists, and this nonsense should backfire on them if we lived in a sane country. Sadly, that's not the case, so we'll see how many idiots this nonsense resonates with.

h/t Mediaite