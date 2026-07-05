Everything Is Communism Now On Fox 'News'

Who knew Mitt Romney's healthcare plan is now a secret communist plot to get us to Medicare-for-all?

The red-baiting on Fox continues unabated. They've been attacking Democrats non-stop since a few members of the DSA won some primary races across the country, and this Saturday on a special weekend edition of Outnumbered, the propagandists on Fox — after attacking party leadership for not sounding more like John Fetterman (who does nothing but regurgitate right-wing talking points for Fox these days) — ridiculously asserted that the Democratic Party has always been radical, with cohost Lisa Boothe trotting out the tired Bill Ayers card and calling the ACA communism.

MCENANY: I would just say this — we need to reject this. John Fetterman said call this out. We heard JD Vance today state "Reject this." We heard the president say the same last night.

But to your point, Aishah, we need Hakeem Jeffries to say this. We need Chuck Schumer to say this. We need the leaders in the Democratic Party to be leaders... because I consider you my brothers and sisters — we think differently, but you are by and large rational and don't believe in this. You are catering to a political base. We need you to do what John Fetterman, JD Vance and Donald Trump have done and say "reject this" on America's birthday.

BOOTHE: But they're not going to, because they're afraid of what's happening on their left. They're afraid of getting primaried. They're seeing...

MCENANY: They want to win.

BOOTHE: Well, they're seeing House incumbent Democrats — five already having lost their primaries this cycle alone — and we still have so many more states to go. So how many will there ultimately be?

At the root of all that, I think it's beyond even anti-Semitism. It's the desire to end Western civilization. They believe that this country is irredeemable, and if you think something's irredeemable, the only path forward is destruction — and that's what they believe.

And it's also not socialism. It's communism. Because Karl Marx was clear that he believed socialism was the stepping stone to communism. And they know they can't come out and say "we're communists" because that's not palatable to the public, right? So now they say they're socialists.

I will also say that this infection in the party has been going on for a very long time. In 1995, Weather Underground members like Bill Ayers and his wife held a gathering for Barack Obama during his initial state Senate run in Illinois.

And the Weather Underground bombed government buildings in the 1970s. They were a Marxist organization, a communist organization. Karen Bass went to Cuba — how many times? She's part of a pro-revolutionary, pro-Castro, pro-communist organization as well. Tim Walz has been to China — 30 times, I think he said?

Bernie Sanders went on his honeymoon in the Soviet Union. These are people who have had an affection and a love for communism for decades now.

And the last thing I'll add, even on policy: Medicare-for-all — Obamacare was a watered-down version of Medicare-for-all — and the whole point was to get us to a single-payer system.

So for a long time now, the Democrat Party has been consumed by communism. It's just more out in the open.

MCENANY: But now they're saying it out loud!

BOOTHE: Exactly.

MCENANY: Which is wild. We need to re-educate the country — to the point of our next segment.