The DSA Vetting Disasters They Refuse To Address

Cliff sat down with his old friend Chris Peleo-Lazar on Hardball this week, and about ninety seconds in, the gloves came off. What starts as a question about the party’s latest round of intramural bloodletting turns into the most unsparing twenty minutes Cliff has delivered on camera this year—he names names.

A Senate candidate’s résumé is taken apart, and a piece of reporting about who’s actually writing the checks that will make you want to throw something across the room. But this isn’t just a simple takedown. Cliff reaches back to the 1790s to discuss cycles of extremism.

From a French guillotine to Russia's Red October to a Delaware GOP candidate who cut an ad to assure voters "I'm not a witch," he explains how we’ve seen this movie before—and who ends up headless when the music stops.

If you wanna know which fights are worth having, which candidates can win, and what the party must do before November to win, this is worth every minute. So watch the video and read more about the danger Dems are putting themselves in at Blue Amp Media.