Fetterman Had To Be Reminded Where He Lives Again

It seems Senator John Fetterman has not only forgotten what party he belongs to, but what country he lives in, as well.

But don't fret; Jon Stewart was happy to remind him.

In a teaser that was released ahead of an upcoming episode of Stewart's The Weekly Show, we got a sobering glimpse into exactly where John Fetterman's loyalties lie, in case that was somehow still questionable for anyone, anywhere, ever.

Over the last few months, the highly controversial Pennsylvania Democrat has made repeated threats to leave the Democratic Party over its lack of support for Israel. To that, we say, what are you waiting for? Don't threaten us with a good time.

But I digress.

Back in mid-July, Fetterman made an appearance on Fox News where he made it crystal clear that Israel is his "red line," telling the host at the time, "Look at the people who are winning these primaries right now. They are not just, ‘I’m just pro-Palestinian. I’m deeply anti, anti-Israel.’"

Stewart took it upon himself to prod Fetterman a little deeper about his fellow Democrats, asking, "You could agree with them 90%, but Israel is the red line?"

"Absolutely," Fetterman answered. "I can’t ever turn my back to Israel after where it’s at."

And that's when Stewart locked in for a quick lil geography lesson:

I mean no disrespect on this, but that is not our country. You’re saying that these candidates may have great ideas for our economy. They may want to do the exact same thing you want to do, in terms of getting money out of politics. They may want to increase the social safety net. They may want to change the balance of power from capital back to labor, but if they don’t agree with you on Israel, you don’t want them in your party?

In true floundering Fetterman fashion, the Pennsylvania senator responded, "Well, I don’t know who you’re referencing to, specifically."

"No, I’m referencing what you just said," Stewart pressed, refusing to allow Fetterman to squirm his way out like the putrid maggot that he is, prompting the PA senator to demand that Stewart "name one."

Stewart happily obliged: "[Democratic Michigan Senate candidate Abdul] El-Sayed, or [Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez] ‘AOC’ [D-NY], or [Sen.] Bernie Sanders [I-VT]. I assume you agree with a lot of what they say economically."

"What I’m saying is, like, if you are a DSA [Democratic Socialists of America] member, if you are a member of a specific political party, run under your own banner," Fetterman answered, leading Stewart to school him in how the US government works, in addition to where he lives.

"It’s just an organization," Stewart said. "We have a two-party system. It’s like the Freedom Caucus in the Republican Party… You’re literally saying, ‘We can all have discussions, except when it comes to Israel,’ which is not America. It seems like a weird line to draw."

Honestly, Fetterman, why stop at leaving the party?