Mike Lindell Stepping Down As CEO Of My Pillow For Governor's Race

Crackpot and election fraud conman Mike Lindell issued a statement today claiming he's stepping down as CEO of the financially strapped My Pillow company to focus his attention on the Minnesota governor's race.

"Today, I’ve made one of the biggest decisions of my life. I'm stepping down as CEO of MyPillow so I can devote 100% of my time and energy to my campaign for Governor of Minnesota," Lindell said. "Minnesota deserves my full attention, and that's exactly what I'm giving it. I'm all in, and I can't wait to earn your vote."

Trump's endorsement has helped him stay relevant in the upcoming Republican primary, but I doubt he'll fare well if he becomes the Republican nominee.

Lindell helped foment the insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6th, and has used the BIG Lie about the 2020 election to try and sell more pillows.

The Daily Beast reports that Lindell is still racking up fines from the court and has refused to pay many judgments against him, including Smartmatic.

"If he doesn’t pay the Smartmatic judgment by August 21, he could face additional court sanctionsUSS. District Judge Carl Nichols ruled in a court order last month. The judgment is not eligible to receive a presidential pardon from Trump."



Lindell's support from Trump typifies the state of the GOP under the MAGA cult.

It appears only unqualified sycophants are allowed to be part of the Trump administration in any shape or form.