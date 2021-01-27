Media Bites
My Pillow CEO Pushes 'I Was Hacked' Excuse

By John Amato
Mike Lindell, the CEO of My Pillow, was finally kicked off Twitter for promoting voter fraud conspiracies. Tuesday night he told Tucker Carlson he was "set up" by Dominion. Lindell claims that bots and trolls hacked his Twitter feed and ran his account for two weeks, which led to his ouster.

Lindell is a major proponent of Trump's big lie regarding the 2020 election, even promoted the idea of martial law to keep Trump in office,

He came off like a madman on Fox News.

See if you can understand this nonsense:

LINDELL: When they took it down, this is interesting, they didn't take it down all the way. I just couldn't do anything and they were running my Twitter, like they were me.

My friends are going, 'you're not tweeting very much and when you do' -- I said, 'I'm not doing that' so I try to take it down and I got a thing from Germany saying these are Twitter rules and you cannot do this, take anything down so they ran my Twitter for 14 or 15 days.

Then yesterday, they put it back up so I could run it and I made one tweet and the tweet was a good letter written by one of my employees because I'm getting attacked about my integrity and they took it down 5 minutes later, and then a week ago, Dominion went on TV and said they were going to go after Mike Lindell. They did, they hired hit groups and bots and trolls and went after all my vendors to cancel me out.

Mike Lindell's outrageous actions during the 2020 presidential election have caused many big retailers to stop carrying his products because he is so toxic.

That's not the cancel culture -- that's called free-market capitalism.

And notice that Tucker, who essentially has one advertiser left -- surprise! It's My Pillow -- lets Lindell rant freely on his show.

