Rep. Tom Emmer On Dems Advantage In Midterms: What About 78 Cent Eggs?

Republican Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer told Fox Business people aren't focused on all the great things Republicans are bringing them in the upcoming midterm election cycle including $0.78 eggs and cheap milk, while claiming people lie to pollsters.

"Perception" is another cheap talking point Republicans are using on television to muddy up how poorly they've performed and are not helping the US economy or the affordability crisis in America.

Maria Bartiromo is very nervous about what's coming for Republicans in November.

"Where are we on the midterms - We're less than, what, 94 days away from the midterms?" she said.

Americans' frustration with the Republican Party is growing. A new CNN poll shows Democrats now lead Republicans by eight points on a generic ballot. Other polls show Republicans losing their House majority, Congressman. So what's your take in terms of going into the midterms and what Republicans need to do to ensure that you're communicating your wins? EMMER: Yeah, well, I think it's perception, Maria. The perception of the reality in our economy the two need to meet. Right now there are great things happening in our economy. Nobody wants to talk about 78-cent eggs. Nobody wants to talk about milk that's under $2. No, no. They want to focus on gas prices, which Americans are smarter than the elites in Washington give them credit for. They understand this is related to something that has to get done in Iran.m

Emmer is so confused by how badly Republicans are doing that he just said there are $0.78 eggs. The price of eggs by wholesalers came down $0.78, but that's not retail for consumers.

Americans hate the Iran war and Emmer gives them no credit by claiming they support paying higher gas prices because of it. That's a lie.

Emmer then echoed Trump about the state of polling in the US.

EMMER: I believe Americans are going to speak again the way they did in the 2024 election polls. People just aren't being honest with polls. They show up at the voting booth. That poll is the only one that matters. And I think Republicans are going to do well in November.

Dream on, sucker.

And suck on those $0.78 eggs while you're at it.