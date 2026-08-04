Max Miller Accused Of Sharing Extremely Inappropriate Photo Of His Toddler On X

Enough is enough. It is time for Max Miller to go to prison.

In a letter newly filed by the legal team of Emily Moreno -- daughter of Ohio Republican House Rep. Bernie Moreno and ex-wife of embattled Republican House Rep. Max Miller -- Emily lodges a series of extremely disturbing allegations against her ex-husband, including but not limited to throwing her against the wall, pointing a gun at her head, dousing her in scalding hot water, and breaking their 2-year-old daughter's collarbone.

But perhaps the worst of the worst contained in the lines of that letter is the allegation that Max Miller shared a photo on social media that "appeared" to show his toddler's genitals.

The photo was allegedly shared on X as part of a Dropbox folder full of material Max Miller was attempting to use in his defense amid the growing allegations against him, accompanied by an unhinged video rant. According to Emily's attorneys, among the materials in that Dropbox folder was a photo of their 2-year-old daughter with her genitals exposed and her name in full view.

In a letter penned by Emily Moreno's attorney, Subodh Chandra, and shared to X by Annie Karni of The New York Times, Chanda wrote that the Dropbox photo featuring the disturbing image of the toddler was "filed in conjunction with a video rant about our client, Emily Moreno, that Miller posted on X."

"The first time Miller shared the folder, it contained private images of Miller and Ms. Moreno’s daughter and left her name unredacted," Moreno's attorney wrote. "At least one of those images could be considered Child Sex Abuse Material (CSAM) because the daughter’s genitals appear to be visible."

Chandra continues, "We write to demand an explanation of how this occurred. Whose idea was it to share this intimate image of their child? Why did your firm share it? Did you or your firm vet the images before sharing them? Did anyone? Who?"

The offending image of the toddler was later removed from the Dropbox folder, which only prompted more questions from Moreno's lawyer.

"Who removed the images from the second folder and why?" Chandra demands in the letter. "Was it because someone realized that it was ill-advised (and in the case of the potential CSAM image, illegal) to share these images with the world?"

"What are you going to do about this?"

Chandra further notes in the fiery letter that the images garnered a gut-churning 204,000 views online.

New filing from Emily Moreno’s lawyers regarding Miller’s “video rant” and apparently unedited Dropbox folder: pic.twitter.com/nGyBhP1a7s — Annie Karni (@anniekarni) August 4, 2026

Max Miller, of course, viciously denies the allegations against him and, in true domestic abuser fashion, has openly accused his ex-wife of having "significant mental health challenges."