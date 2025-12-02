Hegseth's 'Franklin The Turtle' Meme Condemned By Book's Author/Publisher

The drunken asshole that Trump named Secretary of Defense, and later stupidly confirmed by Senate Republicans, may have finally crossed the Rubicon when he posted a meme using a beloved children's book character.

Source: Washington Post

The publisher of “Franklin the Turtle,” a Canadian book franchise aimed at preschoolers, has expressed criticism after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared to make light of deadly boat strikes in Latin America by posting a doctored image that showed the well-known turtle character attacking the crew of a narcotics vessel.

The Washington Post reported exclusively Friday that Hegseth gave a spoken order to kill the entire crew of a vessel thought to be ferrying narcotics in the Caribbean Sea, the first of nearly 20 such strikes carried out by the administration since early September. When two survivors were detected, a military commander directed another strike to comply with Hegseth’s order that no one be left alive, The Post reported.

In a post on X over the weekend, Hegseth shared an image of a doctored book cover, titled “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists,” that depicted the primary-school-aged turtle firing a rocket-propelled grenade at apparent drug traffickers. “For your Christmas wish list …” Hegseth wrote.

In a statement late Monday, the cartoon’s publisher, Kids Can Press, issued a statement that did not name Hegseth, but said: “Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity. We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”