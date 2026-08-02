Carl Sagan: Pale Blue Dot

"The earth is a very small stage on a vast cosmic arena," Sagan said. "Our planet is a lonely speck in the great enveloping cosmic dark.

Audible: "In Pale Blue Dot Sagan traces the spellbinding history of our launch into the cosmos and assesses the future that looms before us as we move out into our own solar system and on to distant galaxies beyond. The exploration and eventual settlement of other worlds is neither a fantasy nor luxury, insists Sagan, but rather a necessary condition for the survival of the human race."

Open thread.