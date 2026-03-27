Carl Sagan: Cosmos The Shores Of The Cosmic Ocean

A man ahead of his time
By John AmatoMarch 27, 2026

I became a science nerd after my car accident. During my rehab in 2023, I was curious to understand some of Einstein's theories, so I began listening to books from Carlo Rovelli, Sean Carroll, and Stephen Hawking and fell in love with physics.

Carl Sagan brought that world to the American public in style. I love the Cosmic Calendar.

Wiki:

The series was first broadcast by the Public Broadcasting Service in 1980, and was the most widely watched series in the history of American public television until The Civil War (1990). As of 2009, it was still the most widely watched PBS series in the world.[1] It won two Emmys and a Peabody Award, and has since been broadcast in more than 60 countries and seen by over 500 million people.[2][3] A book was also published to accompany the series.

Cosmos: A Personal Voyage has been considered highly significant since its broadcast; David Itzkoff of The New York Times described it as "a watershed moment for science-themed television programming".[4]

Open thread.

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