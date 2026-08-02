'Don Of Dung' Becomes Unlikely Hit At Art Show

A portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump made from horse manure has become one of the most talked-about pieces at this year’s Sooke Fine Arts Show.
By Ed ScarceAugust 2, 2026

"The medium used is one I have concocted from water and horse manure, which seemed appropriate considering the subject," wrote the artist Wendy Chartrand.

Source: CHEK News

A portrait of U.S. President Donald Trump made from horse manure has become the most talked-about pieces at this year’s Sooke Fine Arts Show, and it didn’t stay on the market for long.

The artwork, titled “The Don of Dung,” was created by Vancouver Island artist Wendy Chartrand using dried horse manure as its primary medium. The unconventional political portrait sold on the opening day of the exhibition for $1,800 to an anonymous buyer.

The annual Sooke Fine Arts Show, now celebrating its 40th year, features hundreds of works from West Coast artists and has long welcomed pieces that spark conversation alongside more traditional paintings, sculptures and mixed-media works.

“We’ve had many provocative pieces in the show over many years, and it’s a delight how much it engages and inspires conversation in people,” said executive director Jen Heyward.

Visitors were quick to speculate about the portrait’s unusual material, with some initially guessing it had been created using coffee or another monochromatic medium before learning it was made from horse manure.

Can you help us out?

For over 22 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
2708 Wilshire Blvd. #148
Santa Monica, CA 90403

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon