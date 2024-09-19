Long Island Police Rebut Rumors Of Explosives At Trump Rally

Law enforcement officials on Long Island worked quickly yesterday to publicly knock down false social media reports that explosives had been found in a car near Trump’s planned rally in New York. Via PBS.org:

The false reports of an explosive began circulating hours before the Republican presidential nominee’s campaign event at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, just days after he was apparently the target of a second possible assassination attempt. Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said police questioned and detained a person who “may have been training a bomb detection dog,” near the site of the rally and “falsely reported explosives being found.” Lt. Scott Skrynecki, a spokesperson for the county police, said in follow-up messages that the person, who police have not yet identified, was a civilian and not a member of a law enforcement agency.

I can't tell if it's paranoia, or people doing some weird kind of P.R. for the Trump campaign:

Skrynecki and other county officials responded swiftly to knock down the online line claims, which appear to have started with a post from a reporter citing unnamed sources in the local police department. The claims were then shared widely on X, formerly Twitter, by a number of prominent accounts, including that of the company’s owner, Elon Musk, which has nearly 200 million followers. Spokespersons for X didn’t immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

1. Rumor

2. Musk amplifies rumor

3. Rumor is denied by police.



Rinse & repeat. https://t.co/TZQPV275Vp pic.twitter.com/BKziM0YuCZ — Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) September 18, 2024

This is a false story, no explosives were found before the Trump Rally. MAGA is creating hysteria to get the cognitively disabled orange threat to democracy re-elected pic.twitter.com/EwYl8033Rf — TheRealThelmaJohnson (@TheRealThelmaJ1) September 18, 2024