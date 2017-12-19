At Long Last, A Trump Nominee Gets Rejected, Even By Republicans

Donnie actually lost one today.

In another one of his "appoint the person who wants to destroy the agency appointments," the so-called president had appointed Scott Garrett, a former New Jersey Republican Congressman who lost his seat in 2016. Garrett seems like a real Trump sweetheart:

Garrett, a member of the House Financial Services Committee and the chairman of its subcommittee on capital markets, faced fallout after reports that he said he wouldn’t donate to the National Republican Congressional Committee because it supported gay candidates.

And he also doesn't like the Export-Import Bank, calling for its dismantling on the House floor in 2015.

So of course Trump wanted him to run it!

It was a bridge too far even for some Republicans. The Senate Banking committee rejected his nomination this morning 10-13.

Eight Democrats, including Schumer and Brown, say that their meeting with Ex-Im Bank nominee Scott Garrett didn't go so well pic.twitter.com/plaUoAJgjT — Nick Timiraos (@NickTimiraos) August 1, 2017

Scott Garrett has a long history of anti-#LGBTQ animus and is not qualified to be the President of the Export-Import Bank of the United States. @HRC commends the Senate Banking Committee for rejecting his nomination. — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) December 19, 2017