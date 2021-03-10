Politics
Finally, At Long Last, The 2020 Election Is Over!

Trump has finally been handed his final defeat in the scores of lawsuits challenging the 2020 election results
Image from: DonkeyHotey

The day we thought would never come has arrived!

Trump lost his final lawsuit trying to overturn the 2020 election results when the Supreme Court of the United States declined to take it up and now the 2020 election is finally over. To add further insult to Trump, it didn't even end with as much as a whimper, much less a bang:

The U.S. Supreme Court quietly put an end to the 2020 election on Monday — four months after polls closed — by declining to hear a lawsuit brought by former President Donald Trump to throw out thousands of ballots and let the Legislature pick the winner of the state's 10 electoral votes.

It was the last active legal challenge from Trump or his supporters to change the outcome of Wisconsin's election.

"This is the inevitable end to the ignominious litigation assault on Wisconsin’s November 2020 election," Jeff Mandell, an attorney representing Gov. Tony Evers, said Monday. "It was clear from the outset that these efforts to overturn the will of the voters never had any merit."

The writing was on the wall when the first judge to hear it, the Honorable Brett Ludwig - a Trump appointee - chewed it up and spat it up before dismissing it.

That had to really sting the orange shitgibbon in the arse!

