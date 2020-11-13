Politics
FINALLY: Georgia Called For Joe Biden

And with that incredible feat, Joe Biden wins with the popular vote AND the electoral college in a landslide victory for Democrats.
By Karoli Kuns
All hail Stacey Abrams and the Black women of Georgia and other states who organized and worked so hard to turn Georgia blue. At long last, the networks have called the race for Joe Biden, who leads in the state by 14,129 votes. That number will not change in a recount, but they're doing one anyway.

All of the networks and major newspapers have now called the race for Biden with the exception of NBC News, who is calling Joe Biden the "apparent winner" as if there is some magical potion that will evaporate all of those votes.

Without question, this shift in Georgia is because Stacey Abrams didn't just get mad after the 2018 election was stolen, she got even. She organized and registered voters and mobilized them to vote. All credit goes to her, LaTosha Brown, and other Black women who supported them.

This bodes quite well for Jon Ossoff and Reverend Raphael Warnock. Organizing and voter registration is underway for that effort now. If you feel led to give, Blue America is raising funds for them. Consider tossing them a couple of bucks since it's the only way we're going to consign Mitch McConnell to the minority bin.

As a footnote, the networks also called North Carolina for Trump. But it isn't enough. He loses.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

