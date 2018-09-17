Put Mark Judge Under Oath At The Public Hearing, Too

It will be a good thing if Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh testify under oath about that high school party, but Marcy Wheeler is right: The third person in the room should also testify.

... she shouldn’t testify alone. Mark Judge should testify along with her. After all, according to her letter and the WaPo account, he was a witness to the event.... And while he currently claims he doesn’t recall the event, she says that the one time they crossed paths afterwards, he exhibited discomfort upon seeing her. Judge has also admitted to being an alcoholic in high school. He and Kavanaugh both admitted to being Keg Club members together, and they appear in a number of pictures together.

Both Judge and Kavanaugh included "100 Kegs or Bust" in the yearbook summaries of their prep school careers; the goal was to tap 100 kegs before graduation.

In addition, Judge’s comments about women at the time were pretty atrocious.

His yearbook quote was a line from a Noel Coward play: "Certain women should be struck regularly, like gongs."

Virtually all the people attacking Ford’s story are utterly silent on Judge’s presence as a witness. I suspect that’s because both his own descriptions of his social life at the time, and his professed inability to recall the event, might suggest that Kavanaugh, too, was simply too drunk to remember this attempted rape.

By his own admission, Kavanaugh was quite a drinker at least through law school. Mother Jones unearthed a 2014 speech he gave to the Yale Law School Federalist Society, in which he said:

I am approaching my eighth anniversary on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals. I am approaching the 24th anniversary of my graduation from this school. That means I am approaching the 24th anniversary of my organizing 30 classmates in a bus to go to Boston for a Red Sox game and a night of Boston bar-hopping, only for us to return falling out of the bus onto the front steps of Yale Law School at about 4:45 a.m. One friend of mine, Steve Hartmann, actually had a Labor Law final the next morning. (I checked with him just yesterday to confirm that it was Labor Law.) True story.

↓ Story continues below ↓ On the bus, he actually had his book out and was reading his notes while people were doing group chugs from a keg. He got a P. I think the people doing the group chugs got H’s. Fortunately for all of us, we had a motto, what happens on the bus stays on the bus. Tonight, you can modify that to what happens at the Fed Soc after-party stays at the Fed Soc afterparty.

They've tried to portray Kavanaugh as a Boy Scout, a car pool dad and girls' basketball coach. They want everyone to believe that he's too nice to take away abortion rights, or consistently rule on behalf of the powerful and against the powerless.

I don't know what he's really like now. I suspect that -- admittedly like a lot of people, many of whom turn out fine -- he was a binge drinker in his youth. His circle of friends included Judge, who's a reformed alcoholic now but has alienated parts of his family enough that even his own brother thinks he's "a solipsist," "spoiled," and "unable to recognize any pain but his own."

I don't know what all this says about Kavanaugh, except that it suggests he's not the squeaky-clean guy we were supposed to believe he was. That's not a reason to reject him, but if he was sold as a Boy Scout, at least we'll get to see that he wasn't one when he was more or less of Boy Scout age. More important, we'll put the one witness to this alleged act under oath -- why wouldn't Democrats want to insist on that?

Originally published at No More Mr. Nice Blog