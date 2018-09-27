Jeffrey Toobin: It's 'CSI-Chevy Chase' At The Christine Ford Hearing

After the second break in Dr. Ford's testimony, Jake Tapper discussed how bad a witness Mark Judge would be for Kavanaugh since he wrote two books about being a drunk teenager in high school.

CNN's legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin agreed and then took apart prosecutor Rachel Mitchell cross-examination of Dr. Ford.

Toobin said Mark Judge would be a "horrible witness."

"How many people write books about being a drunken high school student?"

Toobin continued, "It just underlines how badly this has all gone for the Kavanaugh side in this hearing so far."

He continued, "If we can dwell for a moment on just how ineffective this cross-examination has been. She's trying to turn this into CSI-Chevy Chase and it's just...What have they gotten out of it other than she doesn't like to fly, but she flies anyway. So what?"

Dana Bash jumped in.

"Can I just back that up for a second with some reporting I'm getting."

Toobin replied, "You know Chevy Chase?"

Bash replied, "I haven't been on CSI-Chevy Chase yet, but I'm hoping for an invitation."

So far most Republicans and Fox News hosts agree with Toobin.